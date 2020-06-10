Heather Graham, 50, stuns in white bikini: 'Having a beach day'

Heather Graham was all smiles while revisiting the beach this week as the state of California begins to ease its coronavirus restrictions.

The 50-year-old actress celebrated her beach day in Los Angeles with a sultry snap posted to Instagram in which she's donning a white two-piece swimsuit.

"Today feels like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa," the star captioned the pic.

Graham looked chic in her beach attire, complete with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses.

Back in January, the "Austin Powers" alum turned the big 5-0. She's spent the last few months in quarantine getting outside whenever she had the opportunity, by the looks of her Instagram.

Back in May, Graham informed her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers that she was driving through Big Sur, Calif., which she dubbed "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

In the last week, she's been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. She happily announced on the social media platform that she had the honor of meeting the movement's founder, Patrisses Cullors-Brignac.

A clip she posted online showed Graham enjoying herself with the founder at a stunning residence overlooking all of Los Angeles.

"Hanging out at @princessodessa listening to @iamdamonturner new music with @osopepatrisse," she captioned the video.