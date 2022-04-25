Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Heather Graham, 52, takes a dip in Utah’s hot springs while enjoying a vacation

The ‘Boogie Nights’ actress wore a black bikini in Utah’s famed hot springs

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Heather Graham is heating up her Instagram timeline with a picture taking a dip in Utah’s hot springs while on vacation with a friend.

Graham, 52, uploaded three images from her trip, which showcased her in a black bikini. 

The last image she posted was with her friend, Aisling Chin-Yee, who posted her own set of images to Instagram. 

Actress Heather Graham is seen outside "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in December 2021.

Actress Heather Graham is seen outside "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in December 2021. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The "Austin Powers" star kept her caption short, with a simple "#hotsprings".

The longtime actress recently starred in "The Last Son," which was released in December 2021. 

HEATHER GRAHAM, 50, FLAUNTS TONED FIGURE IN A BIKINI WHILE AT THE BEACH TOUTING ‘OCEAN MEDITATION’

Heather Graham and Machine Gun Kelly starred in "The Last Son," which was released in December.

Heather Graham and Machine Gun Kelly starred in "The Last Son," which was released in December. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Redbox)

Graham starred in "The Last Son" alongside Megan Fox’s musician flame, Machine Gun Kelly, and Graham is already onto her next project, a psychological horror film titled "Oracle," which is filmed in New Orleans.

The "Boogie Nights" star is often praised on social media for her ageless physique. In 2013, Graham gave Women’s Health magazine a sneak peek into her healthy lifestyle.

Heather Graham attends the Tenth Annual AFI Awards 2009 reception at Four Seasons Beverly Hills in January 2010.

Heather Graham attends the Tenth Annual AFI Awards 2009 reception at Four Seasons Beverly Hills in January 2010. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

At the time, the outlet reported she was sugar-free for five years, did yoga three times a week, and took on 20 minutes of transcendental meditation daily.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

