Machine Gun Kelly accidentally stabbed himself with a knife trying to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly once accidentally stabbed himself with a knife while trying to impress Megan Fox.

Kelly, who is now beginning to go by his legal name Colson Baker, recalled the moment during an appearance Wednesday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"It was just a bad night," the musician told Fallon, after the comedian brought up a story Pete Davidson had told during his own appearance on the show.

Davidson had revealed that Kelly had bruised his coccyx after the two fell off the stage at "Saturday Night Live." The "Bad Things" singer explained that his coccyx wasn't the only thing he hurt that night.

MEGAN FOX AND MACHINE GUN KELLY'S FORMER DIRECTOR RECALLS THERE BEING ‘MAGIC’ BETWEEN THE COUPLE WHILE FILMING

At the time, he had just begun dating Fox and in order to impress her decided to do a trick at home with a knife gifted to him by pal Travis Barker. Kelly admitted he threw the knife up in the air, but instead of watching it, he watched Fox.

"That was from when a knife stuck in [it]," Kelly said as he showed Fallon the scar. "‘Cause, you know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick,'" he recalled.

Fox and Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020. Fox, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The director of the film opened up about the chemistry he noticed between the actors on set.

"As a director, I felt, 'Wow, there's some real magic happening there,' but I didn't see any more than that," Randall Emmett explained.

"They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene,' but didn't really think about anything else."