Harvey Weinstein facing 6 new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was hit with six new counts of forcible sexual assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

The new charges stem from alleged incidents involving two women, and adds three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, the district attorney's office said.

Two of the counts include an alleged incident between Sept. 2004 and Sept. 2005 in which Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to the amended casefile.

The amended criminal complaint also accuses Weinstein -- who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for his conviction on third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women -- of allegedly raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN REACHES $18.8M SETTLEMENT WITH ACCUSERS IN NEW YORK

HARVEY WEINSTEIN WROTE JENNIFER ANISTON 'SHOULD BE KILLED' IN EMAIL, UNSEALED COURT DOCS SHOW

Weinstein now stands charged with four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The counts involve five women and stem from crimes that allegedly spanned from 2004 to 2013, the district attorney's office said in the amended casefile.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Friday. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said in response to the charges that “Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed. At this moment we cannot comment on the additional charges until we learn more about them.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Weinstein’s extradition to California to face the charges has been on hold, although a hearing on the matter is slated for Dec. 11 in New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new charges levied on Friday is the second time the Weinstein case has been amended to include additional counts and if convicted as charged, the 68-year-old disgraced Hollywood bigwig faces up to 140 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report