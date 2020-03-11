Harvey Weinstein wrote Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed' in email, unsealed court docs show

Harvey Weinstein once said Jennifer Aniston should be killed, according to unsealed court documents viewed by media outlets this week.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul made the shocking statement about Aniston in an email to a reporter seeking comment about allegations he groped the "Morning Show" actress.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein responded to a reporter in 2017, according to Variety.

The reporter seeking comment from Weinstein wrote, "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

Variety claimed the damaging email was just one of around 1,000 court documents unsealed ahead of the convicted rapist's sentencing on Wednesday.

A rep for Aniston did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but previously told Variety the groping allegations are false.

On Feb. 24, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, in a New York City hotel room in 2013. He was also found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 29 years in prison.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for five days before handing down the verdict. The disgraced film producer was acquitted on the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The landmark verdict followed weeks of excruciatingly graphic testimony from accusers, who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

Days prior to Wednesday's sentencing, attorneys for the convicted rapist begged a New York City judge for leniency citing numerous health ailments that the 67-year-old faces and pointing to past charitable donations he made while he was a powerful media executive in Hollywood.