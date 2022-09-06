Expand / Collapse search
'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles appears to spit on co-star Chris Pine in viral video

Internet is divided over what actually happened between two co-stars at the Venice Film Festival

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
"Don't Worry Darling" is garnering heaps of press, but none of it actually surrounds the film. 

In a now viral video, actor Harry Styles is seen taking his seat next to co-star Chris Pine for a screening of the movie on Monday at the Venice Film Festival.

The awkward video shows Styles not making eye contact with either Pine or Olivia Wilde, his director and girlfriend, as he sits down. 

As Styles turns to sit, you see Pine look down at his pants, pause, and then guffaw at whatever just transpired. 

Chris Pine was sandwiched between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles during the film's screening.

Chris Pine was sandwiched between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles during the film's screening. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

FLORENCE PUGH DOESN'T WANT 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' FILM 'REDUCED' TO HARRY STYLES SEX SCENES: 'BETTER THAN THAT'

Fans erupted on Twitter, claiming the "As It Was" singer had spit on Pine. One user wrote, "The more I rewatch, the more I’m convinced that he did." Another boldly stated, "The drama behind this film is more interesting than the actual film."

The film, which will be Wilde's second stab at directing, will be released on Sept. 23. 

The cast has been riddled with negative press, dating back to before the film even started production.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are pictured here in "Don't Worry Darling."

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are pictured here in "Don't Worry Darling." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Initially, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf were tapped to front the film, but due to conflicting reports of his dismissal or departure, Styles replaced the troubled actor. Wilde claimed in an interview with Variety that she fired the actor to ensure the safety of Pugh, but LaBeouf fired back and maintained that he quit, and a subsequent video was released which appeared to show Wilde begging for LaBeouf to not leave the project. 

In the video, Wilde states she believes this "might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo," seemingly referencing her lead actress.

A rift between the lead actress and director has apparently been brewing for quite some time, with some believing it stems from the director becoming entangled with Styles during filming. 

Pugh notably did not attend a press conference for the film in Venice alongside her other co-stars, but she did pose for photos on the red carpet.  She was independently photographed with Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Pine; however, she was not seen publicly acknowledging Wilde or Styles. 

Florence Pugh did not pose in photos with Olivia Wilde.

Florence Pugh did not pose in photos with Olivia Wilde. (Dominique Charriau/Daniele Venturelli)

In every red carpet photo, Wilde is strategically positioned with at least one divider in human form, between herself and Pugh, as well as Styles.

The distance is mirrored inside for the screening, including the infamous moment where Styles may or may not have spit on Pine.

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

A representative for both Styles and Pine did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

