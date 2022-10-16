Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Harry Styles hit in groin with an apparent bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actor has been touring the world for his 'Love on Tour' series

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Harry Styles took an apparent bottle to the groin at his recent Chicago concert but shook it off like a Taylor Swift song.

While performing at the United Center, the "As It Was" singer was speaking to his fans, as he routinely does throughout his concert, and talking about the weather in the Windy City when he was hit by what appeared to be a bottle in a very sensitive area.

Tweets of the incident went viral, as it has unfortunately become more commonplace for artists to be targeted on stage at their shows - whether it be out of adoration or terror. 

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

'DON'T WORRY DARLING' STAR HARRY STYLES APPEARS TO SPIT ON CO-STAR CHRIS PINE IN VIRAL VIDEO

A fan at the Harry Style's concert threw what appeared to be a bottle at the singer, hitting him right in the groin during the middle of his Chicago show.

A fan at the Harry Style's concert threw what appeared to be a bottle at the singer, hitting him right in the groin during the middle of his Chicago show. (Twitter/glambygab)

Back in August, fans at Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" stop in New York City turned the former boy-bander into a chicken nugget target, tossing food at him on stage. 

Harry Styles wrapped up the Chicago portion of his tour on October 15. He had several shows in the 'Windy City.'

Harry Styles wrapped up the Chicago portion of his tour on October 15. He had several shows in the 'Windy City.' (Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service )

Styles, 28, remained on stage before moving his legs and telling the crowd, "Ok, shake it off."

The heartthrob jumped up and down, seemingly trying to rid any pain away.

Styles previously had to reschedule one of his Chicago shows after his crew collectively came down with an illness.

Harry Styles will do a slew of shows in California before venturing to South America and Europe for his tour, "Love On Tour."

Harry Styles will do a slew of shows in California before venturing to South America and Europe for his tour, "Love On Tour." (Matt Winkelmeyer)

The musician and actor, and boyfriend to Olivia Wilde, now has nearly a week's hiatus before beginning his fifteen-date tour in Inglewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe.

Wilde and Styles star in the second film Wilde directed, "Don't Worry Darling."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

