ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bebe Rexha hospitalized after being struck by cell phone during concert, suspect arrested

NYPD confirmed an individual was charged with assaulting the ‘In the Name of Love’ singer.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone Video

Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone

(Courtesy: @giiikondrackiii via Spectee /TMX) Singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the head with a cell phone when a fan threw it on stage during her gig at Pier 17 in New York on Sunday, June 18.

A man has been arrested after singer Bebe Rexha was hit with a cell phone during her concert last night at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

In video filmed from the audience, Rexha was seen on stage when an object, later confirmed to be a cell phone, flew out of the crowd and hit her in the head.

Rexha stumbled and then doubled over onto the stage, where crew arrived and escorted her backstage.

Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone Video

BEBE REXHA SAYS NEW ALBUM WAS INSPIRED BY HER MENTAL HEALTH JOURNEY: 'I TALK ABOUT EVERYTHING'

A separate video showed Rexha holding her hand over her eye and forehead and waving to fans as she exited the stage while the crowd chanted her name in encouragement.

Bebe Rexha waves to fans after being hit with cell phone Video

The 33-year-old singer shared a photo of her injuries on social media Monday morning, where a cut can be seen just below her eyebrow, as well as bruising. She also showed herself with a bandage on the cut, giving a thumbs up to the camera. 

In the caption, Rexha simply wrote, "I'm good," a play on her song of the same name.

Representatives for Rexha did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the incident.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that Rexha was "removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition after the incident." 

The statement also confirmed that New Jersey resident Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested for assault.

The NYPD spokesperson said, "On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct." 

"A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing."

Bebe Rexha in pink halter dress

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Bebe Rexha was "removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition" after being hit in the head with a cell phone during her concert Sunday night. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Fans expressed their anger on behalf of the "I’m Good" singer on Twitter.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha, hopefully she is ok after that," said one fan.

Bebe Rexha onstage in a white outfit holding a microphone.

Fans came to Bebe Rexha's defense online after she was hit with a cellphone during her performance Sunday night. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"Bebe Rexha is quite literally the sweetest and most supportive soul on the planet, what is wrong with you demons…?" demanded another.

"Saw what happened to Bebe Rexha and I’m disgusted like that was so unnecessary! These people get on stage to entertain us they are human DON'T THROW THINGS AT THEM!" said a third.

