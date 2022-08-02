Harry Styles' full 'X Factor UK' audition video reveals details about the singer's first performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most Harry Styles fans have seen his "X Factor UK" audition video, or so they thought. What fans didn't realize was that there were more details that weren't shown in the original audition clip.

The extended cut version of Styles audition shows his banter with the judges and the original song that he performed, which was not the a capella version of "Isn't She Lovely" that it seemed to be.

The new video gives a little more context to the future stars audition. Styles, who was just 16 years old at the time of his audition told the judges (Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger) about his job at a bakery. Styles went on to talk about his plans to go to college to study law, sociology and business.

Styles tells the judges that his mom and friends say he's a good singer, to which Cowell responds saying "moms normally don't know" with a laugh.

"I think I could do it," Styles says to the judges, "but I think with your help I could be a lot better than I am."

Styles first audition song was "Hey Soul Sister" by Train. After singing a few verses of the song, Cowell stops Styles and says, "I don't know whether it's the track that's throwing you, but can I hear something just you, without any music?"

This is the point when Styles sings his a capella rendition of "Isn't She Lovely," by Stevie Wonder which is the part of the clip that has been out for years. Styles received a "no" from Walsh, but a "yes" from Cowell and Scherzinger, advancing him to the next round.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all auditioned for the show as solo artists, but didn't make it very far on their own. Right after they were all eliminated, they were brought back on stage and encouraged by Cowell to form a band. The band would later be known as One Direction.

One Direction didn't get first place in the competition, but that didn't matter because the boys received instant fame. They went on to release five studio albums and go on four world tours before they all went their separate ways in 2015. Malik left the band at the beginning of that year.

Now, Styles has found success as a solo artist and as an actor post One Direction. Styles has released three studio albums, his self-titled album in 2017, "Fine Line" in 2019 and "Harry's House" in 2022. Styles has traveled around the globe singing his popular hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "As it Was" to sold out crowds at his concerts.

He has also tried his hand at acting, with "Dunkirk," "My Policeman" and the upcoming movie directed by his now girlfriend Olivia Wilde called "Don't Worry Darling."

Even though One Direction isn't playing together anymore, Styles hasn't left it all behind and often sings his own rendition of the bands first ever released single "What Makes You Beautiful" at his concerts.