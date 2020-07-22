One Direction returns to Instagram before 10-year anniversary, sends fans into a frenzy

One Direction fans are losing it after the band’s official Instagram account posted in celebration of the group’s upcoming 10-year anniversary.

“10 Years of One Direction," the caption said. “Tomorrow!”

The post also referenced the group’s song “History.” The caption concluded, "You and me got a whole lot of history."

LIAM PAYNE ON ONE DIRECTION: STAYING 'WOULD HAVE KILLED ME'

One Direction hadn’t posted anything on its Instagram account since May 2016 to promote its episode on “Family Guy.”

“AM I DREAMING.!?” one fan wrote. Another said, “GOD DAMN I THINK I’M HAVING A HEART ATTACK.”

Several fans commented on their mental health being impacted by the Instagram post. “It’s just my eyes are sweating,” a fan said. “I’m alright. I’m alright. I’M OKAY!” another fan said, seemingly to convince themselves.

One Direction’s caption made fans speculate that the band members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, before he exited in 2015, meant that they would do a reunion.

HAILEE STEINFELD'S SINGLE 'WRONG DIRECTION' SPARKS NIALL HORAN, ONE DIRECTION DISS TRACK RUMORS

One fan wrote, “TOMORROW’S ANNOUNCEMENT BETTER BE GOOD MY HEART CANT TAKE MORE HIATUS.” Another demanded, “U better come back.”

One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell in 2010 on “The X Factor.”

After years of success, Malik, 27, departed from the band in 2015. The rest of One Direction announced later that year that they were taking a hiatus, although they haven’t released music as a group since then.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each of the members of One Direction has gone on to have a successful solo career.