Harry Styles
Published

Texas State University offering Harry Styles course: 'It’s official'

The honor's college course will focus on the singer's work, including albums, films and former band One Direction

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Texas college students who are fans of Harry Styles will soon be able to study the former One Direction singer's work as he's officially become a school subject. 

Texas State University in San Marcos is offering a college course about the "As It Was" singer starting in spring 2023. 

Associate professor of digital history Dr. Louie Dean Valencia will be teaching the course, titled "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture."

Valencia took to TikTok to share how thrilled he was to offer the unique college course. 

HARRY STYLES SEEMINGLY HINTS HE FELT OLIVIA WILDE WAS TOO COOL FOR HIM AT START OF RELATIONSHIP

Associate Professor of Digital History Dr. Louie Dean Valencia will be teaching the course, titled "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture."

"I’m that professor who will be teaching a class on Harry Styles at #TXST University in Spring 2023! Follow for [mostly] Harry related content, the class, books, and coffee."

The Texas college professor concluded the social media caption with a few hashtags, including #harrystyles, #loveontour2022 and #1D.

He also posted to Twitter Friday about the college course on the former One Direction band member. 

"It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of Harry Styles…" the tweet mentioned

Attached to the Twitter post were two photos: one of an official email offering the Harry Styles course, the second being a poster of the course, which included a photo of the pop singer and information on the class. 

According to the class flyer, the honor's college course will focus on Styles’ music, along with "the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture, and consumerism."

The class flyer for the Harry Styles music course says the course will focus on the singer's music, along with "the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity."

Not only will students study Styles’ solo work, including both his albums and films, but the course will explore the albums released by his former band, One Direction.

The inspiration behind the class came from research Valencia worked on during the COVID lockdown in summer 2020. 

The Harry Styles college course will focus on the singer's work, including albums, films, and the former band One Direction.

The Harry Styles college course will focus on the singer's work, including albums, films, and the former band One Direction. (AP Images, File)

"When I couldn’t travel to do my regular research, I started researching Harry — focusing on his art, the ways masculinity has changed in the last decade, celebrity culture and the internet," the professor told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

