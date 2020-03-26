Harry Styles encourages fans to find 'happy moments' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Harry Styles is offering his fans some advice.

The 26-year-old singer phoned into an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, and the pair discussed the coronavirus quarantine.

“I think we’re kind of adjusting to the new normal,” Styles said, per Us Weekly. “I think for a lot of people, the reality’s setting in. … At first, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,’ and live the kind of meme life. And then you speak to people around the world … it’s really scary.”

GWEN STEFANI SHAVES STRIPES INTO BLAKE SHELTON'S 'QUARANTINE MULLET': 'NEXT LEVEL'

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer then urged fans to come together to find happiness amid a troubling time.

“If you’re in your house, you get to remove from it a little bit. But you get that humbling moment where you remember this is a very serious thing," Styles said.

He added: "It’s important to have conversations with friends, laugh and have those happy moments right now … that’s the stuff that will get you through everything. It’s a time when everyone is on pause and gets to have a minute to reassess.”

Styles revealed that he's kept busy by running, meditating and reading, as well as making music.

EVANGELINE LILLY APOLOGIZES FOR 'DISMISSIVE, ARROGANT' CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS

“I’ve been writing so much,” he said. “I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions"

"It gives you an ability to have almost a bird’s-eye view of the world and your life," Styles noted.

Styles recently announced that he has postponed the European leg of his tour until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The cancellation added Styles to a large list of musical acts that have been postponed or canceled in recent weeks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Cher and more have had to cancel or postpone tours and performances.