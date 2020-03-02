Harry Styles shares details of being mugged at knifepoint

Harry Styles has finally shared the story of his recent mugging at knifepoint.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter was relatively quiet about the Feb.14 incident, only ever saying that he's "OK" after it happened.

However, in a recent interview with Howard Stern for his radio show, Styles revealed the details of his encounter with a mugger in London.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SAYS MEAN COMMENTS DURING HER 'AMERICAN IDOL' DAYS CONVINCED HER TO LOSE WEIGHT

"I was robbed on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days, I guess," Styles said (via Too Fab). "I should have had other plans. I was home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking up and I see this group of guys and they've all got, like, hoods up and their faces covered. I turn my music off, and I'm walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I'm like, 'That's weird.'"

Styles remembered he could hear the people trying to keep up with him, so he crossed the street. When they followed, he thought: "I think I'm about to get robbed."

"So the guy's like, 'Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?' And there's nobody around, so I'm like, 'Sure,'" the singer recounted. "And he's like, 'Do you smoke weed?' And I said, 'No.' And he goes, 'Do you want some weed?' And I thought, 'No.' And then he was like, 'What have you got on you?'"

Styles said that he forked over some cash before the culprits tried to take his phone as well.

"And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants," the "Adore You" singer said.

The singer then explained that he ran away as soon as he had "an opportunity" to do so.

’90 DAY FIANCE' STAR ALEX BROVARNIK SAVES DROWNING MAN IN BAHAMAS, HIS WIFE LOREN REVEALS

"I ran into the road and tried to stop a car, they don't let me in," he remembered.

Styles said he ended up running to safety and his attackers stopped following him.

Last week, Styles very briefly addressed the attack during an appearance on "Today."

"There was a news report about you getting mugged in London," host Carson Daly said. "We don't have to get into it, but are you OK?"

Styles simply said, "I'm OK. Thanks for asking."

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source told Mirror at the time. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed to the outlet that police were investigating the robbery.