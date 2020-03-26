Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive, arrogant' coronavirus comments

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Evangeline Lilly has apologized to fans for her previous comments about coronavirus after receiving backlash online.

The 40-year-old actress said in a post on social media Thursday that her prior statement was "dismissive, arrogant and cryptic."

Last week, Lilly said online she wasn't going to practice social distancing and called COVID-19 just a "respiratory flu" but now realizes how inappropriate her comments were.

She wrote, "...despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY."

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly continued. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation," the former "Lost" star said.

She concluded: "At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me 'do it out of love, not fear' and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now."

On March 16, Lilly previously wrote: “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

When a follower called out her cavalier attitude about coronavirus while others are suffering, Lilly said: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Fellow actors Sophie Turner and Maggie Grace also slammed Lilly for her comments.

The "Game of Thrones" star shared a message via Instagram Live recently, where she urged fans to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

"Stay inside, don't be f--king stupid," said Turner, 24, per Entertainment Weekly. "Even if you count your [air quotes] 'freedom over ... your health.'"

Gace commented on Lilly's old post saying: "There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us -- the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks. Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm [the] health system."

