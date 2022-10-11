'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton supports J.K. Rowling as author gets continued criticism from trans activists

Tom Felton shared his support for author J.K. Rowling as the "Harry Potter" writer continues to receive criticism over her beliefs on biological sex and gender.

The actor opened up about his admiration for Rowling in a new interview with The Times of London.

"I can't speak for what other individuals have said," he told the outlet. "I am constantly reminded that the Potter-verse, certainly when we were finishing the films, there was an expectation that the fandom would be dwindling slowly over the years, whereas most fans that say hello to me, shout ‘Potter’ or ‘Draco’ at me weren't even born when the books were being made."

"I am quick to remind myself and others that ‘Potter’ for some reason has brought more people together across the world and more generations than probably anything else has in the past 20 years, and I'm quick to celebrate that," he added. "It came from one person, and that's her, so I'm very grateful."

In 2020, Rowling made headlines after she defended the concept of biological sex on Twitter. The author reposted an article titled: "Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

She wrote in response, "People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Rowling continued to defend her position, writing: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

The author has been outspoken about regularly receiving threats online since she shared her views.

Despite the controversy, some people enjoyed seeing Felton's praise for Rowling.

"This should not be such a controversial statement… Good on Tom Felton for refusing to pile on more hate towards JK Rowling," one Twitter user wrote.

"What a breath of fresh air he is and we are all entitled to our opinion why do people think that only those against her have an opinion and can voice it," another user added. "Well we who are against it can voice our opinion too, so get used to it here we come."

Others criticized Felton's response, even though the actor didn't share his own beliefs on transgender issues.

"Oh so JK Rowling is the one being attacked, and her attacking the trans community on a daily basis is conveniently ignored?" one social media user wrote. "F--- off. Tom Felton can f--- off as well, crawling little snake. Thankfully Watson and Radcliffe have publicly totally distanced themselves."

The user was referencing Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson's statements regarding Rowling's original comments. The two reacted to the author's comments about gender and transgender people in 2020.

Radcliffe shared his thoughts in an essay posted to The Trevor Project's website at the time.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

"While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment," he added.

Watson wrote on Twitter: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

"I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," she added.

Rowling has received threats online as well as criticism. Most recently, police began investigating when a Twitter user allegedly tweeted, "Don’t worry you are next" to Rowling after she called Salman Rushdie’s stabbing attack on a stage in New York "horrifying news" on Twitter.

