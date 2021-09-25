Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tom Felton gives update on health after collapsing during golf tournament: 'I'm on the mend'

'It was a bit of a scary episode,' the 'Harry Potter' star said

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tom Felton updated fans on his health in a video shared Saturday to Instagram. 

The 34-year-old actor stunned fans when he collapsed during a recent appearance at a celebrity exhibition during the Ryder Cup. At the time, a friend of Felton's assured fans he was "okay."

The "Harry Potter" star has now addressed the "scary episode" himself. 

"Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent," he said in the clip. "Yeah, it was a bit of a scary episode, really."

TOM FELTON'S FRIEND GIVES UPDATE AFTER ACTOR COLLAPSED AT RYDER CUP

Tom Felton assured friends that he's ‘on the mend’ after he collapsed during a celebrity exhibition at the Ryder Cup.

Tom Felton assured friends that he's ‘on the mend’ after he collapsed during a celebrity exhibition at the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

"I’m on the mend," Felton continued. "People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially."

Ryder Cup organizers said that Felton experienced "a medical incident" at Whistling Straits and was taken to a hospital for treatment. They provided no other information at the time.

Felton was at the 18th hole when he collapsed. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. 

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

