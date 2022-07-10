JK Rowling slams 'gender activist' doctor for calling disabled women 'psychotic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

J.K. Rowling slammed a pair of doctors for arguing that it is "psychotic" and "disgusting" for disabled women to demand female doctors for their intimate healthcare Sunday.

Rowling weighed in on a Twitter debate regarding women's care in which a number of individuals claiming to be doctors argued women's rights advocates are "psychotically hung up" on fighting gender ideology.

"Intimate touching without consent is sexual assault," Rowling wrote. "A self-proclaimed doctor says it's ‘psychotic’ for disabled women to assert the right to female-only intimate care."

"I'm praying he's not actually an MD, just a standard misogynist here to troll, but either way," she added, followed by a series of red flag emojis.

Many agreed with Rowling's statement, however, weighing in to say it is perfectly reasonable for women to prefer female doctors for some of their care needs.

"How can anyone even have an issue with this?" one user replied to Rowling. "In my early adult life I worked at retirement homes. If certain old ladies only wanted females to shower them or help with post-toilet hygiene, then it's just "okay ma'am lemme get one of the girls."

Rowling has quickly asserted herself as one of the most prominent critics of gender ideology in popular culture, despite fierce backlash and even threats from the movement's proponents.

The world-famous author of the "Harry Potter" book series continues to use her platform of 14.5 million Twitter followers to argue that biological sex cannot be ignored.

Rowling has raised eyebrows for weighing in on the touchy subject since before 2020 when she argued "it isn't hate to speak the truth" about gender.

"If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction," Rowling tweeted at the time. "If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Rowling's outspokenness on gender issues has made her a pariah to some and a hero to others.