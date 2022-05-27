Harrison Ford surprises ‘Star Wars’ fans with sneak peek of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Star Wars fans got a treat Thursday.

Harrison Ford made a surprise stop at the Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center to give an update on "Indiana Jones 5."

Thursday’s event marked the first in-person convention since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans flocked from all over the world, dressed in their best Mandalorian armor and Jedi cloaks, and many came armed with light sabers.

HARRISON FORD INJURES SHOULDER ON SET OF ‘INDIANA JONES 5,' PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

The four-day event is filled with "Star Wars" updates. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen also made an appearance on opening day.

Although Ford didn’t discuss "Star Wars," in which he played Han Solo, fans were given an update on the next "Indiana Jones" movie, which has a June 30, 2023, release date.

Ford made his grand entrance as the Star Wars event celebrated composer John Williams' 90th birthday. Williams had just finished playing the "Indiana Jones" theme song when Ford and James Mangold took the stage.

"It’s a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday," Ford told the crowd. "John, that music follows me everywhere I go … and I’m happy about it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford and Mangold, the "Indiana Jones 5" producers, then unveiled an image from the unreleased movie. It showed Ford dressed in his character’s gear while holding a flashlight in amber-hued light.

The new movie will star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones. Steven Spielberg is the movie’s executive producer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lucasfilm portion of the convention concluded with Williams conducting "The Imperial March" from "Star Wars." Fans sang "Happy Birthday" before Williams exited the stage.