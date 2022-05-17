‘Yellowstone’ prequel casts Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are making their debut into the "Yellowstone" world.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ shared the news via Twitter, and calls the new show the "Yellowstone origin story."

"Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone origin story from Taylor Sheridan coming to Paramount+," the statement read. "It will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century."

According to The Wrap, the show’s working title is "1932." The streaming service is not sharing too many details yet, but the show is set to debut in December.

The newest addition to the "Yellowstone" universe comes after Faith Hill and Tim McGraw starred in "1883," which was released in February.

"Yellowstone" reportedly began filming season 5 of the series in Montana in March.

This will be a return to TV acting for Ford. The 79-year-old actor was last seen on television in a cameo episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" in 1993.

Ford got his start in TV acting in the 1960s in "The Virginian" and "Mod Squad," but was never cast for a permanent role in a TV series.

On the other hand, Mirren, made a name for herself in the TV series "Prime Suspect," which was released in the early 1990s.

She went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the miniseries "Elizabeth I" and "The Passion of Ayn Rand."