Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of 'Indiana Jones 5,' production expected to continue

Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury on the set of "Indiana Jones 5."

The 78-year-old actor is hard at work filming the fifth installment in the immensely popular action and adventure franchise. The injury comes as another setback after production kicked off earlier this month, having been postponed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News confirmed that Ford was hurt while rehearsing for a scene. A spokesperson for Disney noted that, while production will likely have to be rearranged to accommodate recovery, it does not currently plan to delay the film at all.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, this is far from the first time that Ford has been injured while working on a film. In an effort to do as many of his own stunts as possible, Ford has previously injured his back while filming the second installment of the film first "Indiana Jones" follow-up, "Temple of Doom."

More recently, he injured his leg during the production of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." He’s also suffered serious injuries off-camera thanks to a couple of plane crashes.

He’s reprising his role as the famous adventurer and treasure hunter once again for the first time since the fourth installment, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," came out in 2008. Actor Josh Gad posted a photo of Ford in costume, showing that despite his age, he still looks the same in the character’s trademark brown leather jacket and fedora.

While Ford may look the same in his costume, "Indiana Jones 5" will have one key difference from the other movies. For the first time, Steven Spielberg will not be helming the movie. Instead, directorial duties have gone to James Mangold with Spielberg falling back to a producer role alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a past press release (via People). "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Ford will star in the movie alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen .

Disney announced in December that the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022.