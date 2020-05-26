Halsey comes clean about ‘clumsy’ way she broke ankle in kitchen mishap

Halsey had quite a hiccup.

The “You Should Be Sad” songstress is opening up about a whale of a mishap she experienced in her home that left her with a broken ankle.

Appearing virtually on “Capital Breakfast” on Tuesday, Halsey revealed while discussing a recent social media post that she suffered the break while attempting to load her dishwasher.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher, and the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door,” she recalled to show host Roman Kemp. “And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I'm jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

Sensing Halsey’s sarcasm, the program’s co-host Sonny Jay quipped, “That’s not very showbiz, is it?”

Last week the 25-year-old admitted the accident had occurred at her home as she responded to fans’ questions on Twitter.

“I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha,” she replied to one Twitter user who inquired about her injury.

Meanwhile, prior to her interview with “Capital Breakfast” on Monday, Halsey took to Instagram to share an update on her recovery while also divulging what she’s been up to since the incident.

“I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back,” she wrote alongside a set of images which included a selfie of her rocking a tie-dye bikini, a sunset, a baby image of herself and a “Constitutional Law” textbook.

“I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli," she continued. "Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.”