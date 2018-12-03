Halsey slams Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for ‘lack of inclusivity’

Halsey called out Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for its “lack of inclusivity” in a lengthy statement Sunday night — at the same time when her performance on the program aired.

In a post on her social media, the singer said there were some comments made prior to the television special that she “simply cannot ignore.” She was likely referring to remarks made by Victoria’s Secret’s parent company L Brands’ chief marketing officer Ed Razek, who said the fashion show should not include transgender models.

“No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is,” Razek said in a Vogue interview last month.

Halsey denounced Razek’s comments but did not directly name him.

“I have adored the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hard-working models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore,” Halsey wrote.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” the singer added.

Halsey pointed her fans to the organization GLSEN and said she made a “sizeable donation” on behalf of the younger generation who were affected by Razek’s comments.

“If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity,” she said. “And complete and total acceptance is the only ‘fantasy’ that I support.”

Razek later apologized for his comments, saying they "came across as insensitive."

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize. To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show,” the statement posted on Twitter read. “We’ve had transgender models come to the castings…and like many others, they didn’t make it…But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

Halsey performed her song “Without Me” on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in New York City on Nov. 8 but aired Sunday on ABC. Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexa and The Chainsmokers also performed on the annual fashion show.

Halsey previously posted photos from her performance in November. On Sunday she shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her and Bella Hadid from the show.