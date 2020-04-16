Halle Berry on being single: 'I might stay like this'

Halle Berry is single, but she may not be looking to mingle.

Berry, who was married to actor Olivier Martinez until their 2016 divorce, spoke to Lena Waithe over Instagram Live and discussed whether she planned to remain single.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner is a mother to two: 12-year-old Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 6-year-old Maceo, who she shares with Martinez.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry said during the chat, per People. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

The "Monster's Ball" star said she's "decided to take time" to be single.

"I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone," Berry confessed. "But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time [sic] with me."

It appears she's enjoying life as a single mother, too.

"And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this," Berry added.

The star told Waithe that originally, she planned on taking "one full year" to be single.

"One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” Berry said. "But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me."

After taking some time to be on her own, Berry said she doesn't "feel the need for a relationship" and has no plans "to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for" herself.

She elaborated: "Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

Berry offered a piece of advice to viewers.

"You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift of your own company," she said. “And you can start it by maybe taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how that feels. I promise you, you will start to enjoy that time and being with yourself and your company being the most important company."