Halle Berry responds to critics after posting video of her 6-year-old son in high heels

Halle Berry responded to those who criticized a video she shared of her son wearing her high heels on Instagram.

The actress shared a video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo-Robert, passing the time while the family continues to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To stave off boredom, Berry appears to have let the boy put on a pair of her white high-heeled boots and recorded him as he struggled to walk up a set of stairs in their home.

“#Quarantine Day 12,” she captioned the video.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the post, many were quick to take to the comments section to criticize the “John Wick 3: Parabellum” actress for letting her son wear heels.

“harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?” the 53-year-old star wrote in the comments section of her post to defend her parenting actions.

When one sarcastic commenter wrote that “She’s having the time of her life lol,” Berry responded with: “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now !”

In response to another negative comment, she wrote: “It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl !”

Although the actress felt the need to respond to a handful of negative comments, the discussion among fans on the post was mostly positive. Berry even responded to one user noting that she was happy that her son didn’t get hurt attempting to navigate their steps in the fancy footwear.

“No broken bones ta-day. Thank God. But this quarantine is Real REAL !” she joked.

Berry is clearly staying inside with her kids as the world still grips with its new reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The star is mom to Maceo-Robert as well as daughter Nahla Ariela, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.