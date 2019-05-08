Halle Berry posts steamy Instagram snap in underwear, denim jacket: ‘Peekaboo’

Halle Berry is no stranger to Instagram — especially when it comes to sharing steamy snaps of herself. And the actress did just that this week, posting a head-turning picture of herself in what appears to be nothing but a denim jacket and underwear.

“Peekaboo,” the 52-year-old quipped alongside the photo, which shows her posing with her hands on what is seemingly white blinds. Her loosely curled hair falls behind her as the light-colored denim jacket slides slightly off her shoulder. Berry wears a pair of black briefs as her massive back tattoo peaks through her jacket.

“I see you,” wrote one fan in response.

HALLE BERRY'S STEAMY INSTAGRAM SNAPS GENERATE BUZZ — BUT THE STAR SAYS THERE'S 1 THING SHE'S HESITANT TO POST

“Beautiful,” said another.

“Still got it!” wrote a third.

“Looks good, Halle,” commented another.

The steamy snap comes days after the Academy Award-winning actress revealed the one thing she won’t post on the photo-sharing platform — at least, not in full: Her children.

“I don’t really show my kids,” Berry told Yahoo Entertainment. “I want to have an honest relationship with the public and my kids are the biggest part of my life. I have to find interesting ways to have them be represented without exploiting them, without showing their faces and encroaching on their privacy and the intimacy of our family.”

But, she noted, “I want to let my fans know that they’re there and that they inspire me.”

HALLE BERRY'S STEAMY INSTAGRAM SNAP WITH UNBUTTONED JACKET STUNS: 'LOOKIN' LIKE A LATE NIGHT SNACK'

As Yahoo Entertainment noted, Berry’s hesitancy to post photos of her children (daughter Nahla, 11, and son Maceo, 5) may be partly due to the fact she helped to pass California's anti-paparazzi law, a 2013 piece of legislation that’s aimed at protecting the children of celebrities in the state.

The “Catwoman” star has taken to Instagram many times before with sizzling photos. In March, the actress showed off her toned figure, posting a close-up photo of her abs while wearing a black bra and faux fur coat. In April, Berry again posted a racy snap — posing in an unbuttoned denim jacket with nothing underneath. Later that same month, she shared a risqué photo of herself immersed in a bubble bath.

In the same interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress added Instagram, in her opinion, is “about storytelling and photography and beauty.”

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.