Halle Berry's steamy Instagram snap with unbuttoned jacket stuns: 'Lookin' like a late night snack'

Halle Berry's latest Instagram post is picking up steam — likely due to fans chatting about how "smoking hot" she is.

The 52-year-old was a top trend on Google this morning, just hours after posting a revealing picture on the social media app.

In the photo, Berry is pictured wearing a ripped, unbuttoned jean jacket and her long hair down in loose curls. The camera focuses on Berry as she looks away.

HALLE BERRY FLAUNTS TONED ABS WHILE WEARING BRA AND FAUX FUR COAT IN SIZZLING PHOTO

"Lookin’ for a late night snack," the Academy Award-winning actress captioned the post, which received nearly 200,000 likes within just 15 hours.

But thousands of fans seemed to agree: Berry was the "snack."

"From what i can see, you are the snack!!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"More like, 'Lookin' like a late night snack," another echoed.

"Ageless beauty," a third wrote.

"She still got it," a user added, along with an eyeballs emoji.

SUZANNE SOMERS FANS DEFEND 72-YEAR-OLD 'THREE'S COMPANY' STAR'S NUDE BATHTUB SNAP: 'YOU STILL GOT IT!'

The "John Wick 3" star listed "get bad a-- banging abs" as one of her top New Year's resolutions in 2019, according to Women's Health, citing one of Berry's Instagram Stories. To help accomplish this, Berry said she wanted to try Bikram yoga.

But Berry says diet is just as important (if not more important) than exercise.

"I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape largely depends on what and when you eat," wrote Berry in part on Jan.26, noting that she's had to take food "very seriously" because she's diabetic. "So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word “diet” so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy."

"I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process," Berry continued.

This isn't the first photo Berry fans have buzzed about this year.

Last month, fans went wild after the actress showcased her abs while wearing a black bra and faux fur coat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Springtime Confusion. #FauxFur,” Berry captioned the sultry image.