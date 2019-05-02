Halle Berry's steamy Instagram snaps generate buzz — but the star says there's 1 thing she's hesitant to post

When it comes to Instagram, Halle Berry isn’t afraid to bare it all (well, almost), commonly taking to the photo-sharing platform with steamy snaps of herself. But the actress, 52, did reveal the one thing she won’t post — at least, not in full: Her children.

“I don’t really show my kids,” the Academy Award-winning actress told Yahoo Entertainment. “I want to have an honest relationship with the public and my kids are the biggest part of my life. I have to find interesting ways to have them be represented without exploiting them, without showing their faces and encroaching on their privacy and the intimacy of our family.”

But, she noted, “I want to let my fans know that they’re there and that they inspire me.”

As Yahoo Entertainment notes, Berry’s hesitancy to post photos of her children (daughter Nahla, 11, and son Maceo, 5) may be partly due to the fact she helped to pass California's anti-paparazzi law, a 2013 piece of legislation that’s aimed at protecting the children of celebrities in the state.

In a statement at the time, Berry said she hoped that the law was “the beginning of the end for those overly aggressive paparazzi whose outrageous conduct has caused so much trauma and emotional distress [to children].”

“We're moms here who are just trying to protect our children. These are little innocent children who didn't ask to be celebrities. They didn't ask to be thrown into this game and they don't have the wherewithal to process what's happening. We don't have a law in place to protect them from this,” she separately told lawmakers during a testimony ahead of the law’s passage.

Berry also told the news outlet she views Instagram “as storytelling in a small medium.”

“[Instagram] used to be a place for photographers and artists to show their work, and now it’s become something all the way different. But I like to look at it from that perspective still: it’s about storytelling and photography and beauty,” she explained.

She added, “As an artist, it gives us an outlet to have a voice about what we want to chime in on and to say nothing about things we don’t want to say anything about. There’s a lot of power in that.”