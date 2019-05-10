Halle Berry poses in tank top, shows off hips in teasy Instagram post

Halle Berry is once again proving she’s still got it.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday with a photo of herself in what appears to be nothing but a tank top reading, “Here for a good time, not a long time" — an apparent reference to the song “Blessings” by Big Sean.

“Wayy up I feel blessed,” the “Catwoman” actress captioned the post, another reference to the song which also featured rappers Kanye West and Drake.

Many of Berry’s fans were quick to comment on the post, many calling her “beautiful” and “so hot.”

The post came just days after Berry, 52, shared a head-turning picture of herself in nothing but a denim jacket and underwear.

“Peekaboo,” she quipped alongside the photo, which shows her posing with her hands on what is seemingly white blinds. Her loosely curled hair falls behind her as the light-colored denim jacket slides slightly off her shoulder. Berry wears a pair of black briefs as her massive back tattoo peaks through her jacket.

Berry often takes to Instagram with sizzling photos of herself. In March, the actress showed off her toned figure, posting a close-up photo of her abs while wearing a black bra and faux fur coat. In April, Berry again posted a racy snap — posing in an unbuttoned denim jacket with nothing underneath. Later that same month, she shared a risqué photo of herself immersed in a bubble bath.

But there is one thing the actress is hesitant to post: Her kids.

“I don’t really show my kids,” Berry recently told Yahoo Entertainment. “I want to have an honest relationship with the public and my kids are the biggest part of my life. I have to find interesting ways to have them be represented without exploiting them, without showing their faces and encroaching on their privacy and the intimacy of our family.”

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.