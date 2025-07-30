Halle Berry channels inner Bond girl in bikini photos from Lake Powell vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry is turning back the clock.

The 58-year-old actress shared a series of photos from her vacation to Lake Powell, one of which shows her walking towards the camera in a strapless black and white bikini, with the lake's rock formations behind her.

She accessorized the swimsuit with a colorful bandanna around her head and a long gold necklace.

"Then we found this slice of heaven!" she captioned the post, adding, "Swipe to end for a little surprise message…"

The carousel of photos also featured photos of the actress in a blue shirt and sunglasses taking a selfie as the boat made its way through the rock canyons, two pairs of feet lounging on the boat and the beautiful views on the lake.

Her "surprise message" came in the last slide, which featured a video of Berry yelling out "I love you," with her voice echoing back to her through the canyon walls.

Fans in the comments section could not help but compare the first photo to the iconic scene of Berry from the 2002 James Bond movie, "Die Another Day." In the scene, Berry can be seen coming out of the ocean in a bright orange bikini.

"That doesn't make any d*mn sense for Ms. Berry to still have that ‘Die Another Day’ body after it's been 20+ years since she appeared in that movie," one fan wrote.

Others responded to her message in the last slide, writing, "Love you right back, sis! Here’s a rose just for you," and "WE LOVE YOU TOOOO!!!!"

In a November 2021 interview with Vogue, Berry reflected on the lengthy process of choosing the iconic orange bikini for the film, explaining she tried "so many bikinis and so many belts" before landing on what was seen in the film.

"We had a knowing that it would maybe, because it was in a Bond movie, become an iconic situation … something that would live a very, very long time," she said. "The biggest acting challenge I had was to make it look like the water was warm and I was having a grand old time when I was freezing my butt off."

Berry has not been shy about sharing swimsuit photos, having recently posted a series of pictures of her in a black and white one-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Joshua Tree, California.

