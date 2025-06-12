Candace Cameron Bure sizzles in string bikini while on tropical getaway with husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure is officially in vacation mode.

On Wednesday, the "Full House" alum, 49, took to social media to share a series of photos from her tropical getaway with husband Valeri Bure.

The first photo features the Great American Family star relaxing beachside in her string bikini, sunglasses and hat.

Other photos include Candace hitting the gym, enjoying a boat ride and a summer bike ride with Valeri, and a relatable display of what heat and humidity can do to her hair.

"Vacation mode: ON," she captioned the post, which was accompanied by the Beach Boys hit "Good Vibrations."

"Enjoy friend you deserve it! And a workout IS a reward too!," one user commented.

"I wish I had your commitment to working out. You look amazing," another wrote.

Last month, Candace opened up about her goal of being in the "best shape" of her life as she enters her 50s next year.

"That's what I'm working towards," she told Fox News Digital. "I've been filming a lot of movies, so I don't feel like I'm at my top right now because my fitness has to take a back seat while I'm filming movies, but I turned 49 this year and I have really big goals for myself just keeping active and healthy, but going into 50, I want to be in best shape that I can possibly be in."

"So, my fitness game, once I finish this movie, at least in the gym, is going to kick it up a notch," she explained. "But honestly, I feel really great."

Candace said she’s been working on her fitness since she was in her early 30s, "and I'm in a groove, and I just want to approach life and aging as someone with grace, but also enthusiasm."

"And leaning into all the things that I can do as I get older and preparing my body so that I can continue to do those things as I older," the actress told Fox News Digital. "Not so much from a vanity point of view, but like, you know, I want to be able to open the peanut butter jar when I'm 80, and I need grip strength for that. But all that comes from using your muscles and lifting weights and just basic skills."

She joked that she’s not trying to age fast, "but it's the preparation of just being in the best shape that I can be as I get older."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this post.