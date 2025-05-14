Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Halle Berry

Ex-Bond girl Halle Berry doesn't think making 007 a woman is 'the right thing to do'

Several former Bond girls have called out gender-swapping the iconic character over the past few years

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Gutfeld! imagines woke James Bond, coming to theaters soon Video

Gutfeld! imagines woke James Bond, coming to theaters soon

Gutfeld spoofs the CIA's new woke recruitment video. What would woke James Bond look like?

Former "Die Another Day" Bond girl Halle Berry weighed in on whether the iconic James Bond character should ever be played by a woman.

While serving on the jury for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the 58-year-old actress addressed the ongoing discussion about replacing the fictional spy with a woman in a future franchise.

"I don't know if 007 really should be a woman," Berry responded. "In 2025, it's nice to say, 'Oh, she should be a woman.' But, I don't really know if I think that's the right thing to do."

Berry previously played the character Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in the 2002 film "Die Another Day" alongside Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. 

Halle Berry and James Bond portrayed by Sean Connery

Halle Berry said she wasn't sure if it would be the "right thing" to make James Bond a woman. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage | Getty Images)

FORMER 'BOND' GIRL EVA GREEN THINKS THE NEW 007 'SHOULD REMAIN A MAN' AMID CALLS FOR A FEMALE RECASTING

The idea of a female James Bond has been a hot-button issue in Hollywood for nearly a decade. In 2017, Berry similarly dismissed Bond being played by a woman in favor of more original characters.

"I want [women] to be tough, but I don't know if Bond should be a woman," Berry said. "I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know, Ian Fleming's stories. I don't think you can change Bond to a woman."

"We can create a new Bond character that's a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don't know if Bond should be a woman," she added.

Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry previously played the character Jinx in the 2002 film "Die Another Day." (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

Berry wasn’t the only former Bond girl who questioned the idea of gender-swapping James Bond over the years. In 2019, "The Spy Who Loved Me" actress Valerie Leon blasted the idea, arguing that the character was always successful as a man. 

"He's a fantasy. So many men have wanted to be Bond and women have wanted to be with Bond. How can people fantasize about a woman as Bond? Men aren't going to go for a woman as a killer or an assassin," Leon said.

In 2024, British actress Gemma Arterton, who starred in 2008’s "Quantum of Solace," said Hollywood should respect the tradition of the character and called out the absurdity of the idea.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Isn’t a female James Bond like Mary Poppins being played by a man?" she remarked. "They talk about it, but I think people would find it too outrageous."

Close up of Daniel Craig as James Bond, holding a gun

There have been several discussions about whether the future James Bond should be played by a woman. (Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images)

The most recent iteration of James Bond was played by British actor Daniel Craig in the 2021 film "No Time to Die." Though Amazon MGM Studios recently made a deal to control the creative rights to the 007 character, there have been no announcements regarding the future of the franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.