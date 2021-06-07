Halle Berry wows in two-piece as she declares 'if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!'

Halle Berry hasn't met a teeny bikini – or a swimsuit-clad destination she hasn't liked.

On Monday, the 54-year-old star took to social media to share a photo of herself posing on the beach. In the snapshot, Berry is seen rocking a multi-colored two-piece as her head faces away from the camera.

"if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!" Berry wrote alongside the picture.

The pic was met with online praise including from fellow actress Julianne Moore who wrote in the comments section on Instagram, "Stop it. You're killing me."

Jennifer Aniston simply liked the pic and other stars like Jamie Foxx and Taraji P. Henson explained how they felt via a string of emojis.

Niecy Nash commented on Twitter: "Yassssss!!!!!"

In April, the "John Wick" star made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Van Hunt at the 2021 Oscars .

The couple posed for photographs as the Academy Award-winning actress showed off a short bob hairstyle with baby bangs for the occasion. She donned a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown while Hunt looked classic in an all-black suit and shirt.

Berry confirmed her relationship with Hunt, a musician, back in September. In March, she celebrated his birthday with photos on social media.

