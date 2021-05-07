Halle Berry poses in Catwoman-inspired latex bodysuit and boots

Halle Berry channeled her "Catwoman" persona in a sultry new Instagram post.

The 54-year-old actress posed against a stone wall in a skintight leopard-print latex bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

She captioned the photos, "hitting all the right spots…"

Commenters couldn't help but make the connection to her character Patience Phillips in the 2004 film "Catwoman."

"Giving us Patience Phillips realness," a fan wrote.

"Purrrrfection," another added,

"Cat Woman returns," agreed someone else.

"You STILL looking Amazing and Beautiful," gushed a fan.

Berry sent fans into a frenzy when she walked the 2021 Oscars red carpet with a short bob and baby bangs.

In the hours leading up to the Oscars, hairstylist Sara Seward teased Berry’s carpet look on Instagram, writing, "We came to play.. @halleberry #oscars2021" and posted a photo of Berry's bronze locks on the floor.

Berry had hit the awards show with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry wore a lavender-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown while Hunt looked classic in an all-black suit and shirt.

The "Monster's Ball" star confirmed her relationship with Hunt, a musician, back in September. In March, she celebrated his birthday with photos on social media.

Berry posted a photo of herself cuddling and laughing with Hunt at the time. "Happy birthday VanO," she wrote. "I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!

The Oscar-winner has been married three times: first to baseball player David Justice, then to singer-actor Eric Benét, and finally, French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares her 6-year-old son Maceo.

Berry also shares a 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.