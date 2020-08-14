Halle Berry stuns in photo celebrating her 54th birthday

Halle Berry is skating into her birthday.

The actress, who turned 54 on Friday, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself -- wearing a white tee and bikini bottoms -- riding a longboard skateboard.

In the pic, Berry is seen looking back at the camera as she flashes a smile.

"54 ... life just gets better and better! 🌈✨" she captioned the snapshot.

Fans immediately took to the "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" star's comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

"Wow 54 years, you are my inspiration to never give up on my body @halleberry & Super Happiest Birthday," wrote one person.

"Happy bday halle," said another person, calling the actress "immortal."

"You sure it's not 34?" asked another commenter.

"Stunning beauty forever," praised another.

In 2018, People magazine reported the actress credited her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, also known as her “secret weapon,” for a youthful figure.

Thomas told the outlet he likes to “challenge” Berry with a combination of no-nonsense exercise techniques, such as martial arts, boxing and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do,” with some yoga thrown into the mix.

“She’s … not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do,” he said at the time.

