Halle Berry hits Oscars red carpet with new hairstyle, makes debut with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry hit the 2021 Oscars red carpet on Sunday with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

The couple posed for photographs as the Academy Award-winning actress, 54, showed off her new short bob haircut with baby bangs.

Berry donned a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown while Hunt looked classic in an all-black suit and shirt.

The "John Wick" star confirmed her relationship with Hunt, a musician, back in September. In March, she celebrated his birthday with photos on social media.

Berry posted a photo of herself cuddling and laughing with Hunt at the time. "Happy birthday VanO," she wrote. "I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!❤️"

In February, the "X-Men" actress celebrated Valentine's Day with an intimate post. "To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" she penned.

"No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it's always worth it," Berry said about finding love. "If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you're 54! Happy Valentine's Day #vdayphotodump."

The actress has been married three times: first to baseball player David Justice, then to singer-actor Eric Benét, and finally, French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares her 6-year-old son Maceo.

Berry also shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry.