Halle Berry does an 'at home kiddie workout' using son Maceo as a weight

Halle Berry is getting creative when it comes to her fitness routine.

Like many around the globe, Berry, 54, is sticking close to home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Her 6-year-old son Maceo, has also been participating in online learning.

On Friday, the "Monster's Ball" star took to Instagram to show off a portion of her workout routine, which involved a little help from Maceo.

"Happy #FitnessFriday!" she said in the caption. "With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout!"

Berry added: "Fun for him and *necessary* for me! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout!"

In a brief video accompanying the post, the actress held her son in her arms as she pulled off a handful of squats.

Back in April, the actress admitted that homeschooling has been tough.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry told Entertainment Tonight in referencing to homeschooling her kids Maceo and her daughter Nahla, 12.

She continued: "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

On the other hand, Berry has "enjoyed having all this extra time with" her kiddos.

"We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school," said Berry. "When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, storytime and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."