Halle Berry shares topless photo and proclaims: ‘Self-love is never selfish'

Halle Berry knows it's important to love yourself.

The 54-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but white flowy pants, which featured a tie around the waist. In the pic, the actress also wrapped her arms around herself.

"Self-love is never selfish," she captioned the snapshot.

Both the picture and sentiment immediately drew praise from Berry's social media followers.

"WOW," commented actress Zoe Kravitz.

"Best caption," wrote another person. "True," one individual simply wrote.

"So beautiful," said another. "Love this post, pic and woman. Self love," another social media user said.

Earlier this month, Berry celebrated her 54th birthday, marking the occasion with a photo of herself -- wearing a white tee and bikini bottoms -- riding a longboard skateboard.

In the Aug. 14 pic, Berry is seen looking back at the camera as she flashes a smile. "54 ... life just gets better and better! 🌈✨" she captioned the snapshot.

"Wow 54 years, you are my inspiration to never give up on my body @halleberry & Super Happiest Birthday," wrote one person.

"Happy bday halle," said another person, calling the actress "immortal."

"You sure it's not 34?" asked another commenter.

"Stunning beauty forever," praised another.

In 2018, People magazine reported the actress credited her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, also known as her “secret weapon,” for a youthful figure.

Thomas told the outlet he likes to “challenge” Berry with a combination of no-nonsense exercise techniques, such as martial arts, boxing and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do,” with some yoga thrown into the mix.

“She’s … not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do,” he said at the time.