Halle Berry admits homeschooling her kids has been a 'nightmare' amid quarantine: It’s a ‘wash of a semester’

Halle Berry recently opened up about one particular challenge she's faced during the coronavirus quarantine: homeschooling.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry confessed to Entertainment Tonight about homeschooling her kids Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6.

She continued: "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

When they're not surrounded by their classmates, things are a little different, the 53-year-old actress said.

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing [school work]. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she explained.

There has been a bright side to being at home, however.

"But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school," Berry said. "When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, storytime and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

There have been plenty of laughs in Berry's household, too, including when her son romped around the house and struggled to climb the stairs while wearing a pair of Berry's high-heeled boots.

"That's what you gotta do in these times. You gotta find the fun, and he's a class clown," the Oscar winner said. "I might have to post some of the other stuff he does."

Berry shared the video of her kid in her heels last month, simply captioning the clip with "#Quarantine Day 12."