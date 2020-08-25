Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce with Olivier Martinez: Report

Halle Berry has moved to represent herself in her divorce proceedings with ex Olivier Martinez, according to a new report.

The "Monster's Ball" star filed to represent herself instead of an attorney, according to Entertainment Tonight, citing court documents obtained Tuesday.

Berry's former lawyer, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30 with the 54-year-old signing off on August 11, reports the outlet.

Martinez, also 54, is reportedly being represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

The Oscar-winner filed for divorce from Martinez after two years of marriage in 2015, confirming the split in a joint statement at the time. The former couple shares a son, Maceo, together.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they said. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children's privacy, as we go through this difficult period."

TMZ previously reported that the pair's divorce was finalized in December 2016, with the two agreeing on sharing physical and legal custody of their son, who is now 6.

But in May 2018, the site noted that Berry and Martinez's case was still active because they reportedly never filed a formal custody arrangement and were due back in court.

Berry and Martinez were sanctioned for missing a court hearing in their divorce proceedings, which means not all issues in the case have been fully resolved, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Berry was previously married to baseball player David Justice and to singer Eric Benet. She also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.