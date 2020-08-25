Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Halle Berry
Published

Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce with Olivier Martinez: Report

The former couple's divorce was supposed to be finalized in December 2016

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Halle Berry has moved to represent herself in her divorce proceedings with ex Olivier Martinez, according to a new report.

The "Monster's Ball" star filed to represent herself instead of an attorney, according to Entertainment Tonight, citing court documents obtained Tuesday.

Berry's former lawyer, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30 with the 54-year-old signing off on August 11, reports the outlet.

HALLE BERRY FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM OLIVIER MARTINEZ AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Halle Berry. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Martinez, also 54, is reportedly being represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

The Oscar-winner filed for divorce from Martinez after two years of marriage in 2015, confirming the split in a joint statement at the time. The former couple shares a son, Maceo, together.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they said. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children's privacy, as we go through this difficult period."

A representative for Berry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

HALLE BERRY STUNS IN PHOTO CELEBRATING HER 54TH BIRTHDAY

TMZ previously reported that the pair's divorce was finalized in December 2016, with the two agreeing on sharing physical and legal custody of their son, who is now 6.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez. (2012 Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But in May 2018, the site noted that Berry and Martinez's case was still active because they reportedly never filed a formal custody arrangement and were due back in court.

Berry and Martinez were sanctioned for missing a court hearing in their divorce proceedings, which means not all issues in the case have been fully resolved, according to Entertainment Tonight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berry was previously married to baseball player David Justice and to singer Eric Benet. She also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment