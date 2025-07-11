Justin Bieber admits to Hailey Bieber marriage struggles in new album

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is putting his love on the line.

In his long-awaited seventh studio album, "Swag," the pop star appeared to address long-rumored marital troubles with wife Hailey Bieber in several tracks.

In his song "Walking Away," the 31-year-old singer sang, "Tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back -- You know I’m defenseless."

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES PUBLIC APOLOGY TO HAILEY OVER VOGUE COVER COMMENTS

"Girl, we better stop before we say some s--t. We’ve been testing our patience. I think we better off if we just take a break and remember what grace is," Bieber added.

In his next set of lyrics he sang, "Baby, I ain’t walking away. You were my diamond. Gave you a ring. I made you a promise. I told you, I’d change. It’s just human nature, these growing pains. And baby, I ain’t walking away."

On Bieber’s track "Daisies," he appeared to paint a picture of emotional uncertainty as he questioned the strength of his relationship.

JUSTIN BIEBER FEARS BEING 'EXPOSED,' SAYS HE'S BEEN 'USED' AS CONCERNS MOUNT FOR TROUBLED POP STAR

He compared himself to someone picking petals, as he sang: "Do you love me or not?"

"Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop. You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not?" Bieber continued.

"And if it ain’t right, babe, you know, I respect it. But if you need time, just take your time. Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In his track "Go Baby," one of the album’s softer moments, Bieber appeared to shift from turmoil to tenderness. This time he sang directly to wife Hailey, 28, with admiration and affection.

He dubbed the model "iconic," and shouted out her viral Rhode lip gloss, tucked neatly into her iPhone case — a nod to her growing beauty empire.

"When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face. Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain. Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break. Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay."

Bieber added, "cry on my shoulder… stay by my side."

His wife Hailey showed her support, sharing several photos of his album cover on her Instagram story.

Bieber’s "Swag" album was spotted on billboards across major cities, including in Times Square, New York. She additionally posted on her social media that she listened to the track "Daises."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reps for Bieber did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

In May, Bieber made a public apology to his wife about her Vogue cover.

He took to Instagram to share images from Hailey's photo shoot with Vogue. In his caption, he explained that he'd once told her she'd never land the cover of the legendary fashion magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even... I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

Bieber, who has since deleted his caption, finished his post by dedicating a message directly to his wife, and wrote, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Earlier that same month, Bieber admitted being "flawed" in a series of posts on social media.

The singer, who had previously been in the spotlight for his behavior on social media causing concern among fans, wrote, "I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally."

Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.