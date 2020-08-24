Hailey Baldwin sizzles in yellow bikini and matching sneakers

Hailey Baldwin is color-coordinating her latest look on Instagram.

The 23-year-old model took to the social media platform on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself rocking a bright yellow two-piece with matching yellow-and green sneakers.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the shoes are "Brazil" Dunk Lows from Nike, which were first released in 2001, and the swimsuit is from Blue Lagoon.

In the pic, which was simply captioned with the Brazilian flag, Baldwin poses on a staircase while looking back at the camera.

Baldwin's famous friends quickly commented on the snapshots with Gisele Bündchen, whose native is Brazil, replying with fire emojis, while Brazilian model Isabela Grutman, wrote: "I see those Brazilian Genes [sic]."

According to Refinery29, Baldwin is the granddaughter of Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato.

But it wasn't all swimsuit pics for Baldwin over the weekend. According to People magazine, Baldwin also shared a picture of herself with her new baby niece on her Instagram Story. "Aunties girl 😊," she captioned the photo.

Baldwin's sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin recently welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's husband, Justin Bieber, was also busy sharing pics of himself holding his new niece on Instagram.

"My baby niece iris ... the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!"

The snapshots prompted a hilarious response from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who said, "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021. 😉👊."