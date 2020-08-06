Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get baptized together, pop star shares pics: ‘Trust in Jesus’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are now baptized.

The married couple recently underwent the religious ceremony surrounded by loved ones, according to an Instagram post from Bieber shared on Wednesday.

In the photos, the 26-year-old singer and 23-year-old model could be seen in a body of water, holding hands with a man who was seemingly standing on a dock.

In the final photo, Baldwin could be seen dunking her head beneath the surface of the water.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" Bieber wrote in the caption. "This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

The two received plenty of praise in the comments.

"So good, love you brother," said a follower.

"Loveee Love this," wrote another. "I admire u both [so much] for this."

A third added: "Proud of you Couple Goals more and more like Christ."

The pair, Bieber in particular, has been very vocal about his faith in the past.

In February, the "Intentions" singer opened up about his behavior before finding his faith.

"I really took a deep dive in my faith," Bieber told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I believed in Jesus but I never really, like...when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there's no ... It talks about it in the Bible ... There's no faith without obedience."

He continued, explaining that he "never really implemented" his belief in God into his life.

But since then, the musician said Jesus "found me in my dirt and pulled me out."