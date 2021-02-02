Hailey Baldwin does therapy 'consistently' to cope with struggles of fame

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about how she handles fame and the struggles that come along with it.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Women's Health UK's "Going for Goal," Baldwin revealed how hard she is on herself and how she goes about "[protecting] her own well-being."

"I'm somebody that's a very big over-thinker," Baldwin stated. "I can be very hard on myself. I'm my own worst critic. Sometimes my own worst enemy in a way."

Baldwin, 24, then revealed that she partakes in therapy frequently to cope with the stress of fame and the negativity that comes along with it.

"The way I've dealt with a lot of the attention, the negative attention, lies and just media in general is I've talked a lot through with a therapist," she explained. "I do therapy consistently. I think that being able to process those things and process those feelings has helped a lot."

Baldwin also mentioned that exercising, praying and deleting social media apps from her phone are other ways that she manages being in the limelight — noting that she has stopped reading comments online.

"I don't read comments. I shut my comments off on my personal page, so it's only people that I follow that can comment. That actually changed a lot for me because I know all the people I follow are only either going to be positive in the comments."

"I think for a while it was like people made me feel like I had to explain myself when the reality is that I just don't owe them anything," Baldwin added.

Exercise also plays a big role in Baldwin’s mental health success, as she partakes in Pilates and boxing to clear her mind.

"I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I'll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio," the model revealed.

"I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it's very elongating," she added. "And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that's why I identify with and like it so much."

Being married to pop music sensation Justin Bieber, 26, has also helped Baldwin out along the way.

"I think being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful as well and makes me feel like I'm not crazy," she said of Bieber.