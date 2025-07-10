Hugh Grant falls asleep at Wimbledon tennis match while seated behind Queen Camilla

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Grant saw an opportunity for a snooze and he took it.

While attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, the British actor - who was accompanied by his wife, Anna Eberstein - seemingly took a nap during the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli, according to multiple videos and photos shared on X.

The moment quickly went viral as Grant - who was donning a stylish pair of shades and wearing a dark blue suit - was seated directly behind Queen Camilla.

HUGH GRANT BLASTS HIS CHILDREN'S 'POSH PRIVATE SCHOOLS' FOR 'PATHETIC' RULES

"Not convinced Hugh Grant is awake," one viewer wrote on X. "Can someone check on him as he's a National treasure."

"Fell asleep in front of the entire UK like it was nothing," another person penned.

"Hugh Grant dozing off at Wimbledon is such a classic moment — even the thrill of Centre Court couldn’t keep him awake through the match!" another wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A representative for Grant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The stars are known to show up for the prestigious tennis event every year.

Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Dave Grohl, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spotted sitting in the Royal Box at this year's event.

"It's so special in the Royal Box to have those kind of people in there. It definitely adds a bit of pressure, I guess, if you look up and you kind of recognize (them)," 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain said, via the Associated Press. "That’s why I try and stay with my eyes on the court as much as possible. Only after, you kind of look up and take it all in, if they’re still there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seats in the Royal Box behind one of the baselines are by invitation only.