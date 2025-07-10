Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Hugh Grant falls asleep at Wimbledon tennis match while seated behind Queen Camilla

British actor appeared to doze off behind Queen Camilla during Novak Djokovic match, sparking viral social media reaction

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
King Charles, Queen Camilla are 'competitive' over unique hobby: author Video

King Charles, Queen Camilla are 'competitive' over unique hobby: author

Tom Parker Bowles, award-winning food writer, restaurant critic, and son of Queen Camilla, has written a new book, 'Cooking & the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.'

Hugh Grant saw an opportunity for a snooze and he took it. 

While attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, the British actor - who was accompanied by his wife, Anna Eberstein - seemingly took a nap during the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli, according to multiple videos and photos shared on X.

The moment quickly went viral as Grant - who was donning a stylish pair of shades and wearing a dark blue suit - was seated directly behind Queen Camilla

Hugh Grant at Wimbledon, sitting behind Queen Camilla

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna in the royal box during the quarter final match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli. (Action Images)

Hugh Grant, Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla walked past Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna, in the royal box ahead of the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match between Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2025.  (Visionhaus via Getty Images)

"Not convinced Hugh Grant is awake," one viewer wrote on X. "Can someone check on him as he's a National treasure."

"Fell asleep in front of the entire UK like it was nothing," another person penned.

"Hugh Grant dozing off at Wimbledon is such a classic moment — even the thrill of Centre Court couldn’t keep him awake through the match!" another wrote. 

Hugh Grant, Queen Camilla

Grant was seated directly behind Queen Camilla and Debbie Jevans.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A representative for Grant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The stars are known to show up for the prestigious tennis event every year. 

John Cena

Actor John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025.  (Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Dave Grohl, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spotted sitting in the Royal Box at this year's event. 

"It's so special in the Royal Box to have those kind of people in there. It definitely adds a bit of pressure, I guess, if you look up and you kind of recognize (them)," 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain said, via the Associated Press. "That’s why I try and stay with my eyes on the court as much as possible. Only after, you kind of look up and take it all in, if they’re still there."

The seats in the Royal Box behind one of the baselines are by invitation only. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

