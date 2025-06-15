Gwyneth Paltrow cooks topless, prompts hilarious response from daughter Apple

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow turned up the heat in the kitchen to share a new recipe with her followers.

The Goop founder slipped off her shirt and cooked a meal while topless in a video posted on Instagram.

Paltrow, 52, received feedback from thousands of followers in support of her dressed-down appearance, including a quip from her daughter, Apple Martin.

The Marvel star wore only a pair of white linen pajama bottoms with a scalloped hem while standing in front of the stove as she detailed the process of making a white bean and sausage shakshuka "Tuscan style."

"This was a Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs," Paltrow captioned the short cooking clip.

Apple, 21, asked the question on everyone's mind, "Did I steal your shirt by accident or … "

Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin started their family when Apple was born in 2004. Paltrow was pregnant at the time of their 2003 Santa Barbara Courthouse wedding, and they welcomed their son, Moses, in 2006.

Jennifer Garner asked her buddy online, "Can I be your boyfriend?" Billy Bush threw a jab at the Duchess of Sussex and wrote, "Take that Markle. Haha. Looks good girl."

While some were impressed with Paltrow's grace in front of the stove, others were quick to criticize the Academy Award winner.

"Impressed by the fearlessness it takes to make that in an all white outfit," one fan wrote, while another joked, "I make breakfast the same way only I raise the shades so I could give my neighbor a treat."

"Is topless cooking a Tuscan thing," one user asked. "Anything for attention," another fan wrote.

"Lil dangerous to be cooking with no shirt on, wow this is rich people faking life," one user noted.

Paltrow and Meghan Markle were reportedly feuding earlier this year after the Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever brand.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star put the rumors to rest in May and told People magazine, "We have a text friendship so far. I've been traveling quite a bit."

She added, "I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other."

In fact, in March, Paltrow quickly shut down speculation of any bad blood between the two.

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Goop founder said in a video on her Instagram story while answering fans for an "Ask me a question" segment.

A fan asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow then panned her phone to the left, revealing a shrugging Markle sitting at her kitchen table eating a piece of pie before starting to laugh. Markle also posted the video to her Instagram story.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.