Gwyneth Paltrow sunbathes topless with husband Brad Falchuk while vacationing in Italy

Gwyneth Paltrow went topless as she soaked up the sun while vacationing in Italy with husband Brad Falchuk.

The 50-year-old actress shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram Friday, including an image of herself relaxing on a blue lounger next to the 52-year-old producer.

The Academy Award winner covered her chest with her arm and beamed at the camera as she snapped the selfie.

Paltrow wore a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and a gold necklace with a large round pendant. Falchuk also went shirtless as he leaned in for the photo.

The Marvel star also shared other snaps from her summer getaway, including an image of an Italian villa and a view of a pool set against a backdrop of rolling hills. She posted several photos of food, including a fresh-cooked Italian dinner, a wheel of cheese and a cannoli.

Paltrow also shared a rare photo of her 17-year-old son Moses, which appeared to be taken at a café. Moses was pictured wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt with a black tie as he took a sip from a coffee cup. The California native shares Moses and daughter Apple, 19, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, 46.

The Goop founder captioned her post with red, white and green heart emoji, a reference to the Italian flag.

Ahead of her milestone 50th birthday last year, Paltrow shared her thoughts on aging in an introspective post on her Goop blog. "The Politician" alum included a photo of her in a bikini as she leaped into the air with a wide smile.

"My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless," she wrote. "A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left her celestial fingerprints all over me, as if soaked a brush in dark taupe watercolor, flecking it over my skin.

"And while I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

Last month, Paltrow sparked concern among some fans after posting a photo of her catching rays while wearing a tank top with her friend Kimberly Blackwell. A few of the actress' followers noted what they said was sun damage on her skin and urged her to apply sunscreen.

"Sunblock Gwynnie!" wrote one fan.

Another added, "Holy s--- gurl!!! Get out of the sun !!! I can se [sic] only sun damage on that photo!!"

"I agree - but not with all that su[n] girl- even with sunscreen!!!!!" commented another follower.

Paltrow faced online backlash in 2021 after she shared a video of her skin care routine to Vogue's YouTube channel.

In the clip, she explained that she prefers to use mineral sunscreen with 30 SPF.

"I am not a head-to-toe slather sunscreen person, but I like to put some on my nose and the area where the sun really hits," she said. She was then seen applying a very small amount of sunscreen only on the bridge of her nose and cheekbones.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star's sunscreen application was met with criticism by some fans and dermatologists. In a statement to Shape magazine at the time, Paltrow's company, Goop, said her video was "edited down for timing's sake and does not show the full application" of her sunscreen.

"[Paltrow also] addresses the importance of sun protection and mineral sunscreen, which deflects rays off of your skin rather than absorbing them, as chemical sunscreens do," Goop added. "We're huge proponents of SPF at Goop and always advise that people should consult their dermatologists to find out what is right for them."