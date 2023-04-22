Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson dismiss 'Iron Man 2' feud rumors: 'You were so nice to me!'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson denied long-standing rumors that they were feuding while co-starring in "Iron Man 2."

The "Marriage Story" star made an appearance on the Tuesday episode of Paltrow's "The goop Podcast" during which the two actresses recalled working together on the 2010 superhero movie.

In the hit sequel to 2008's "Iron Man," Paltrow, 50, reprised her role as Pepper Potts and Johansson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

"People ask me, 'Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn't get along on "Iron Man?"' " "The Politician" alum said.

"Is that a rumor?" Johansson asked.

"I guess so!" Paltrow replied.

"You were so nice to me on that movie," Johansson said. "I was so petrified. You were so nice to me!"

She continued, "You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you guys had established such deep friendships."

Directed by Jon Favreau, "Iron Man 2" also starred Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man as well as Don Cheadle, Sam Rockwell, Mickey Rourke, and Samuel L. Jackson.

"We were so psyched you were there!" Paltrow told Johansson. "And I was so happy to have another woman around."

"I know, you kept telling me that," Johansson remembered with a laugh. "You were like, ‘Thank God!’ But then later on, I experienced that too because when I did ‘Avengers’ I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party."

Johansson went on to tell Paltrow that she thought that the "Shakespeare In Love" star fit in well with the "Iron Man 2" cast.

"I wouldn't describe you as one of the boys, but you guys all get along so well," she noted.

"Yes and I love them," Paltrow agreed. "Robert has stayed one of my best friends and and I still love Jon and see him."

"It was a great time," she added. "It was fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally. And people love it so much. And I had never been in that kind of a blockbuster franchise thing either. It was new for me. But then you went on and did all of those huge films."

Paltrow played Pepper Potts throughout the "Iron Man" trilogy as well as other films in the long-running franchise including "The Avengers," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

After being introduced in "Iron Man 2," Johansson went on to star in "The Avengers," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity Wary," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Though Johansson's character died in "Avengers: Endgame," she returned for her own solo prequel movie, 2021's "Black Widow."

During their discussion, both actresses weighed in on making a future return to the franchise.

"I’m done," Johansson said. "Chapter's over. I really felt like I kind of did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

However, Paltrow didn't entirely shut down the possibility of a potential comeback when Johansson asked if she was also finished with the MCU.

"I think so? I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me," she said.

"I think you may come back at some point," Johansson joked.

"Really?" Paltrow said with a laugh. "As 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great."

"100% that’s happening," Johansson replied. "I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

Paltrow had previously dispelled rumors of an on-set spat with Johansson in a 2010 interview with People magazine.

"People tell me, ‘Oh you had a fight,’ " Paltow told the outlet. "They’re pitting you against each other and I just think, ‘Why do we need to make a problem between women?’ "

"I think that’s the part that’s lame," the Academy Award winner added.

"I adore Scarlett. I loved having her on set," Paltrow said. "She is really funny. She swears a lot. She has a dirty sense of humor. She loves to cook. She’s like a girl after my own heart."