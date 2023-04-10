Gwyneth Paltrow shows rare photo of son Moses to celebrate 17th birthday after winning ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her son with a rare photo shared on social media.

The Goop founder posted a photo of herself with Moses to mark his 17th birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

She continued, "…you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Paltrow shares Moses and daughter, Apple, 18, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star rarely posts photos of her children. The last one she shared was on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Her caption read, "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of [heart emoji] and a little bit of [wave emoji]."

The actress' post celebrating her son comes shortly after she scored a legal victory in her ski collision trial.

In March, a jury ruled in favor of Paltrow in a $300,000 negligence lawsuit filed by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. Both sides claimed the other had crashed into them at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016, and Sanderson was found "100 percent at fault." He will be responsible for $1 in damages and Paltrow’s attorney fees.

Moses and Apple were expected to testify on behalf of their mother, who they were with at the time of the accident, but did not end up appearing in court due to time constraints. Instead, their depositions were read in court.

Moses, who was 9 years old at the time of the accident, said in his deposition, "I did not see the actual collision."

Paltrow, Moses and Apple were on a ski trip with the actress’ then boyfriend, now husband, Brad Falchuk.