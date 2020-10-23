Gwyneth Paltrow believes society is 'done' with 'paradigm of patriarchy of White men'

Gwyneth Paltrow is hoping the world becomes a better, more inclusive place for her daughter Apple's generation.

The 48-year-old actress said that social and civil rights movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter are a necessary catalyst for change because the same type of people have held all the power in the world for too long.

“I think we’re laying the groundwork for the change, I think the #MeToo movement was a big part of that change, I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change, I think what we are saying collectively as a culture and as a society is, ‘We are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of White men,'” Paltrow said in a recent interview with Adobe MAX.

“And I think patriarchy itself — it sort of feels like it’s cracking and is starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” the Oscar winner added.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I'VE ALWAYS FELT SO FUNNY ABOUT MY LOOKS'

The Goop founder said Apple, 16, feels more "empowered" than ever growing up in a time when you can speak truth to power and gender stereotypes are being dismantled.

"And it’s good that it’s happening systemically, because I’ll tell you, by the time my daughter is in the workforce, like, those girls are not going to stand for it,” she described. “I honestly, like, when I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered, they have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful, it’s not spoiled, it’s, like, ‘No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.”

“I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” Paltrow said.

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE KNEW MARRIAGE WITH CHRIS MARTIN WAS OVER 'YEARS' BEFORE 'CONSCIOUSLY UNCOUPLING'

Paltrow was one of the first major Hollywood stars to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and worked closely with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on their investigative book "She Said."

“He was a very, very important figure in my life. He was my main boss,” she explained. “He gave me an incredible opportunity and yet during that time we had a very, very fraught, complicated relationship. Highs and lows."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even after his conviction, Weinstein continues to deny all allegations of misconduct and nonconsensual sex.