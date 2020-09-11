Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial Netflix series ‘The Goop Lab’ renewed for second season

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting a second season of her Netflix show “The Goop Lab.”

The lifestyle blogger featured controversial pseudoscience wellness treatments such as “vampire facials,” psychedelic mushrooms and hypnosis to deal with a variety of concerns faced by women.

“The Goop Lab” was greenlit for another six 30-minute episodes although a production date and release date have not been set, according to Variety.

Paltrow, 47, has been under fire for Goop brand’s advertisement of wellness treatments that are not supported by science.

Recently comedian Samantha Bee dedicated a segment of her show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” to slam pseudoscience methods promoted to women, calling them “a waste of money and at worst is dangerous.”

Bee, 50, specifically pointed out several Goop products. She noted there are very loose regulations put out by the FDA that allow companies to make such claims and go relatively unchecked both in terms of effectiveness and consequences before hitting the market with a big name like Paltrow giving it their blessing.

“As long as the product doesn't claim to mitigate, treat or cure anything, companies don't have to prove it actually does what it's advertising,” she explained.

For example, in 2018 Goop had to pay a settlement stemming from its $66 Jade Egg, which it claimed could help balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and increase bladder control when inserted vaginally. However, 10 prosecutors from the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force said in their lawsuit at the time that Goop’s claims “were not supported by competent and reliable science.”

Goop agreed to pay the $145,000 settlement but told SFGate in a statement at the time, "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably."

Earlier this year, England’s National Health Service England chief executive Simon Stevens also blasted Paltrow’s Netflix show for its wellness claims.

“Her brand peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health,” Stevens said, according to the BBC.

He added, the show, “The Goop Lab,” is chock-full of “dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures.”

Paltrow has also been criticized for her pricey products and elitist treatments.

